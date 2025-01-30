Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Could Work For Cardinals In 1 Scenario
The St. Louis Cardinals have had an odd offseason, to say the least.
There was a time in which it seemed like some big changes could be coming to the Cardinals. That is still possible with roughly two weeks to go until Spring Training, but at this point the offseason certainly hasn't gone as expected.
The Cardinals currently still have Nolan Arenado on the roster and there have been some reports that he could end up sticking around, at least in the short term. If that ends up being the case, the Cardinals should make an attempt to win the National League Central in 2025.
The division is vulnerable and the Cardinals have a lot of talent. Keeping an All-Star-level talent like Arenado certainly would make the Cardinals even better, although the Cardinals' payroll may not be where the team wants it to be at.
St. Louis hasn't done pretty much anything this offseason and has lowered the payroll some at least. If the Cardinals end up keeping Arenado, they should look to free agency to try to find a way to help the team contend. One player who could make sense in this scenario is former Boston Red Sox hurler Nick Pivetta.
He has a connection with Chaim Bloom as both spent time together in Boston. Pivetta arguably is the second-best starter on the open market right now and likely could be had on a short-term deal with Spring Training approaching.
The Cardinals haven't had the offseason they likely expected at this point. Maybe, the Cardinals should go all in on the 2025 season rather than sitting in limbo.
