Ex-Cardinals Slugger Continues Scorching Hot Start With Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals made some very solid moves this season, but the most shocking move of all was the decision to let veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt walk away in free agency. St. Louis made this decision in order to free up a spot in the lineup for catcher Iván Herrera.
For the Cardinals, this decision is paying off wonderfully as Herrera has mashed big league pitching this season. Willson Contreras is struggling at first base, but the St. Louis faithful knows he'll come around.
As for Goldschmidt, he's thrived ever since signing a one-year deal with the New York Yankees. As a team, the Yankees have gotten off to a historically hot start with 25 home runs in eight games. Goldschmidt has been a huge piece of the puzzle for New York, recording four multi-hit games in his first eight starts.
Following an excellent three-hit game on Saturday evening, Goldschmidt has raised his slash line to an astounding .345/.424/.517, and it seems like he's just getting started. According to Baseball Savant, the veteran is also elite in xBA, xSLG, and xwOBA.
New York has used him in a new role, too. Against left-handed pitchers, Goldschmidt is leading off for the Bronx Bombers, setting the table for Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. behind him.
It's unlikely that he'll continue at a pace near a 1.000 OPS, but his time with the Yankees has been impressive. At this rate, he could end up slugging 25 home runs and posting an OPS well north of the .716 OPS he posted last season.
