MLB Writer Urges Cardinals To Sign Star To Long-Term Deal
Over the last week or so, multiple MLB teams have locked up their young stars to long-term contract extensions. The San Deigo Padres signed Jackson Merrill to a nine-year deal while the Boston Red Sox inked Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently urged the Cardinals to sign utilityman Brendan Donovan to a long-term contract extension in the wake of the rest of the league locking up their stars.
"Brendan Donovan is probably the most likely player on this list to receive a multi-year deal," Gauvain wrote. "Donnie is a leader both on and off the field, he can capably play four positions across the diamond, he's an on-base hitter with decent pop, and he's a grinder. The Cardinals have turned down several trade offers for their Gold Glove utility man.
"Brendan Donovan said he would have agreed to a long-term deal this offseason, but one didn't come his way. Clearly, he's open to negotiating. Are the Cardinals willing to lock in one of their cornerstone players for the next five years?"
Donovan, 28, has put together solid seasons in each of his three full years in the big leagues. He has two years of arbitration left after this season, but the Cardinals could look to buy these two years out and extend him for an additional three or four years after that. This would likely save St. Louis some money and keep Donovan in St. Louis for the next five or six seasons.
