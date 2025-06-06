Ex-Cardinals Slugger Projected To Make All-Star Game With Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals made the bold decision to cut ties with veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt during the offseason. They replaced him by moving catcher Willson Contreras to first base and slotting Iván Herrera in at catcher.
Goldschmidt responded by signing with the New York Yankees. Since joining the Bronx Bombers, Goldschmidt has been excellent, setting the table for Aaron Judge to drive in runs.
Matt Snyder of CBS Sports shared some praise of Goldschmidt's start with the Yankees. Snyder recently projected him to be the American League's starting first baseman in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
"This was a tough one. I felt a slight tug toward Spencer Torkelson and his home runs while Jonathan Aranda of the Rays has great numbers and is an exciting player," Snyder wrote. "The biggest star here is probably Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and some people like to choose via that method.
"Goldschmidt, though, might well be a Hall of Famer someday and he's hitting .323 for a team sitting in first place by 5.5 games. His re-emergence has been gigantic for the Yankees in helping to replace the departure of Juan Soto."
On the season, Goldschmidt is slashing .323/.380/.471 with a 141 OPS+ and 1.7 WAR. He's been excellent in every facet of the game for the Yankees with manager Aaron Boone asking him to play multiple roles in the offense. Goldschmidt is already worth more WAR for this season than he was for the entire 2024 season with the Cardinals.
With production like this, the veteran could be headed back to the All-Star Game for the eighth time.
