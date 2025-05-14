Ex-Cardinals Slugger Proving To Be Steal Of Free Agency For Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals made a tough decision in the offseason when they decided to let veteran and former MVP Paul Goldschmidt walk away in free agency. But the decision made sense. The Cardinals wanted to use Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés as their everyday catchers, so Willson Contreras was sliding to first base. Goldschmidt had to go.
But, as the old saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure.
Goldschmidt signed with the New York Yankees on a one-year, $12.5 million deal to replace veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the Bronx.
At the time, many Yankees fans saw this as a bit of a letdown because they wanted somebody like Christian Walker instead. Walker is a bit younger and seems to provide a much higher upside. But early in the season, the Yankees have proven to be correct in their decision to sign Goldschmidt because he looks to be the steal of free agency.
On the year, Goldschmidt is slashing .344/.394/.488 with an OPS+ of 149, 15 extra base hits, and almost as much WAR as he posted last season. It's the veteran's best campaign since his 2022 National League MVP season.
Meanwhile, Walker is struggling with the Houston Astros. He's slashing .213/.287/.353 with an OPS+ of 81. Walker is also signed to a three-year, $60 million deal while Goldschmidt is signed to a one-year, $12.5 million deal.
If Goldschmidt can continue to terrorize pitchers like he has, he's going to be looked at as the clear steal of free agency.
