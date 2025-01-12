Ex-Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt Pens Heartfelt Letter To St. Louis Fans
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly are going to look different in 2025.
St. Louis was fortunate to have star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in town over the last six seasons. He joined the team ahead of the 2019 season and has been with the team ever since. Goldschmidt has been one of the best first basemen in baseball over the last 14 years.
Goldschmidt was everything the team could've hoped for over the last six seasons. Over that stretch, he earned plenty of accolades. He was named an All-Star in 2022, won a Gold Glove in 2021, won a Silver Slugger Award in 2022, and was named the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player. Goldschmidt was great on the field, but that wasn't just it. He was an important voice in the clubhouse and great in the community.
Unfortunately, he won't be taking the field with the Cardinals in 2025. He signed a one-year deal with the New York Yankees this offseason.
He had a great run in St. Louis and took out a page in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to thank Cardinals fans, as shared by Jeff Jones.
"Thank you for accepting me as one of your own," Goldschmidt said. "Thank you for the cheers. Thank you for sticking with me through the ups and downs. Most importantly, thank you for the relationships and memories, which will stick with me for a lifetime! It was an honor to wear the Cardinals uniform and do my best to carry on the tradition built by so many before me."
Hopefully, he shines in New York.
