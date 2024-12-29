Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Sign $100 Million Deal With Giants
The San Francisco Giants have had a tough offseason so far from a pitching point of view.
San Francisco entered the offseason with two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell as a free agent. He ended up leaving and staying in the division as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants then tried to sign Corbin Burnes, but he also chose another team in the division in the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Now what's next for the Giants? That's where a former St. Louis Cardinals star could come into play.
Former Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is still out there on the open market in free agency. He's arguably the best pitcher still available in free agency and should land a solid deal. If the Giants want to add more pitching, now may be the time to go after him.
St. Louis traded him to the Baltimore Orioles in 2023 and then he spent the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers.
His next team still is up in the air but Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein predicted that he will end up signing a five-year, $100 million deal with the Giants
"Contract Prediction: Five years, $100 million and New Team Prediction: San Francisco Giants," Finkelstein said. "Now that Corbin Burnes and Sean Manaea have each signed in free agency, Jack Flaherty has become the clear top arm left on the market. The only question now is where is he going to land and for how much?
"The original prediction of Flaherty signing with the Angels could always come to fruition, but we are going to change things up now and focus on one of the teams who lost out in the Burnes sweepstakes. It has been reported that the Giants were one of the finalists to land Burnes, but missed out when he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks."
The former Cardinals star should get paid well soon and the Giants could be desperate.
