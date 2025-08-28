Ex-Cardinals Veteran Starter Has Bounce-Back Outing In Debut With Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals have had another rough season. Entering their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, they were 65-69 on the year and 18 games back in the National League Central. They also had fallen to 7 1/2 back of the New York Mets for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. Their hopes of making it to the postseason appear bleak, and it will mark the third straight year out of the postseason for St. Louis.
Back in July, St. Louis cut ties with struggling veteran starter Erick Fedde to give Michael McGreevy a chance to stay in the rotation. While the rotation continues to struggle, McGreevy has pitched well. St. Louis traded Fedde to the Atlanta Braves, who recently cut him loose. Now, the veteran right-hander is with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Fedde pitched 4 1/3 innings of two-run ball in relief of Aaron Ashby and took the loss for the Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in his debut with the team.
Ex-Cardinals Starter Has Solid Debut With Brewers
While Fedde had to work around eight hits, he only allowed two runs, recorded two strikeouts and did not walk a batter. There's still a long way to go for him before he gets back to where he was in 2024, but he took some steps forward on Wednesday.
Fedde's last start with the Cardinals came on July 22 against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. In that start, he allowed six runs over three innings of work on seven hits. His tenure with St. Louis ended with him going 3-10 and posting a 5.22 ERA in 2025.
However, he now has a fresh start with the Brewers and will look to try and right the ship before the end of the 2025 season and potentially even find himself on the Brewers roster for the postseason.
He had a career year with the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox in 2024 and was a strong offseason trade candidate, but the Cardinals chose to keep him around. Ever since pitching a complete-game shutout against the Washington Nationals on May 9, Fedde has struggled, but he at least showed a little bit of promise in his relief outing against the Diamondbacks. It will certainly be interesting to see what happens next with Fedde and the Brewers.
More MLB: Cardinals Under Fire For Massive Trade Deadline Mistake