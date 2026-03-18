Cardinals' Michael McGreevy Opens Up About Learning from Veterans

The St. Louis Cardinals have a much younger team in 2026 than they did in 2025. All of their trade chips were moved in the offseason, and opportunities have opened up for younger players.

At the same time, there are still some veteran voices around, so it isn't as if the Cardinals don't have any experience on the roster. Dustin May and Ryne Stanek were signed to one-year deals last offseason.

Young right-hander Michael McGreevy is now one of the more experienced members of the starting rotation. But he and the rest of the Cardinals' young arms are taking full advantage of May and Stanek while they are still around.

Michael McGreevy learning from Cardinals' veterans

Sep 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"“I told my friends you better hop on now,” the young right-hander said. “You can follow these young guys right now. Once we become seasoned veterans, you will say, ‘I remember when I watched him when he was in his first or second year with the club.’ If we win, it’s great. If we lose, what are we going to learn from it? If we don’t take away anything when we lose, it’s a failure.”

May and Stanek likely won't be around for long. All signs point to the rebuilding Cardinals selling at the trade deadline, and that will include any players on expiring contracts. JoJo Romero is also on an expiring deal.

However, now is a good time for McGreevy and the rest of the young pitchers to soak up as much knowledge from them as they can from the veterans while they are still around.

May is the oldest member of the starting rotation and has experience bouncing back from injuries and rehabbing. There isn't a true ace on the staff at the moment, but learning from May could give McGreevy and some of the other young pitchers a chance to step into that role in the future.

The 25-year-old has posted a 2.70 ERA in four starts this spring and has started off 3-0. It has been a while since St. Louis has drafted or developed a true ace, but McGreevy's stats this spring are something to take note of.

And while May and Stanek are still around, McGreevy is going to take every opportunity to learn from them and make sure that the rest of the young pitchers also take in as much knowledge from the veteran pi