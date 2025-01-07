Ex-Cardinals World Series Champion Predicted To Sign $60M Deal With AL Central Foe
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't made any free-agent signings this winter and likely won't look to add much before heading into 2025, year one of rebuilding.
After failing to reach the postseason for a second year in a row in 2024, the Cardinals must reset, which entails opening roster room for young developing players to gain big league experience.
Surely, the Cardinals could re-sign a former first-round draft pick to boost their rotation but he'd be much better off reuniting with another familiar club.
"So what about a reunion with another former employer in the (Detroit) Tigers?" Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday when predicting where Jack Flaherty will sign this winter. "Detroit took a risk on Flaherty last offseason, signing him to a one-year, $14 million deal after a string of injury-riddled seasons. Flaherty was an excellent No. 2 to complement eventual American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, going 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA across 18 starts for the Tigers."
Flaherty was drafted 34th overall by the Cardinals in 2014, where he spent the first seven years of his career before being moved to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2023 trade deadline.
"Flaherty makes a ton of sense," Kelly continued. "He's already proved capable of having success in Detroit, and because the Tigers traded him midseason, he wasn't eligible to receive a qualifying offer. So signing him wouldn't require giving up draft compensation. Contract Prediction: Three years, $60 million with opt-out available after 2026 . Team prediction: Detroit Tigers."
The Cardinals have no business pursuing a reunion with Flaherty. Not only is his projected market value out of St. Louis' price range but he's incredibly injury prone.
However, after Flaherty helped lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to their eighth World Series title this season, Detroit could use a playoff-seasoned hurler, such as the former Cardinals homegrown hurler.
For a team such as the Tigers, who need to commit to winning while they have most of their pieces from an incredible underdog postseason run in 2024, signing Flaherty would be a wise move. He might be high-risk but he's also high-reward.
