Red Sox Could Be 'Last Chance' For Cardinals Looking To Trade $260 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are having an unusual offseason as the front office prepares for a reset that could become a multi-year project.
The most significant hindrance to the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts is the payroll. If St. Louis can cut costs sooner than later, it would surely help the 11-time World Series champions return to the postseason quicker than expected.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals are having a challenging time slashing payroll this winter. For instance, a St. Louis fan favorite could be down to his last option for a potential trade destination.
"The Cardinals will monitor (Alex) Bregman, who also has been connected to the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Tuesday morning. "Multiple league sources indicate the Red Sox represent (Nolan) Arenado’s last chance to get dealt before the 2025 season."
Arenado has been linked to the Red Sox several times as a potential home for 2025. The five-time Silver Slugger included Boston on his list of teams he'd accept a trade to but interest has been quiet.
"If Boston misses on Bregman, it could pivot to trading for Arenado," Woo continued. "However, that move likely would be contingent on moving Rafael Devers to first base (though Arenado is willing to switch positions, he remains the stronger third baseman of the two) and possibly trading Triston Casas. It is unclear if that is a scenario the Red Sox would consider. It is also unclear if Boston would be willing to take on most of Arenado’s salary."
The 10-time Gold Glove defender has nearly three years and $74 million remaining on the eight-year, $260 million contract he signed with the Colorado Rockies earlier in his career.
Boston could be an excellent fit for Arenado, who will likely thrive hitting home runs over the Green Monster at Fenway Park. Hopefully, the Cardinals can find a way to land a top prospect in exchange for the six-time Platinum Glove third baseman -- doing so will require St. Louis to eat more of his salary.
