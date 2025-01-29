MLB Insider Hints At Unexpected Possibility For Cardinals' Nolan Arenado
There was a time when it seemed like a near guarantee that the St. Louis Cardinals were going to trade Nolan Arenado away.
St. Louis has made it explicitly clear that it wants to move him. Arenado has been at the center of trade rumors all throughout the offseason so far but remains with the club. He's a superstar and future Hall of Fame-level talent. Arenado also is under contract for three more years.
It's somewhat surprising that a deal hasn't happened and MLB Network's Jon Morosi hinted that he could even be with the team when Spring Training kicks off in a few weeks.
"The chances continue to increase that by the time the Cardinals arrive to spring training in Jupiter, Florida, Arenado will still be a member of the St. Louis Cardinals,” Morosi said.
This certainly wasn't an expectation earlier in the offseason. The Cardinals have specifically said multiple times that they want to trade the superstar slugger. A big market hasn't developed for his services, though.
Arenado shut down a potential trade to the Houston Astros and there really hasn't been much concrete information about a trade since. There has been a lot of rumors about the Boston Red Sox, but clearly a deal hasn't gotten done at this point.
Alex Bregman remains available which could be a big reason why Arenado's market hasn't fully developed. If he's going to stick around with the Cardinals, then St. Louis absolutely should add another piece or two and go all in on the 2025 campaign.
