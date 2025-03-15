Ex-Reds Homegrown Talent 'Should' Be Used As Cardinals Utility Player To Begin 2025
A former Cincinnati Reds homegrown talent could soon become a St. Louis Cardinals utility player after showcasing an impressive spring training outing.
It's no secret that the Cardinals' 2025 game plan is hazy. From failing to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado this winter to having a logjam of outfielders -- St. Louis could move several players around this upcoming season.
That said, there could be several opportunities for younger talent to emerge onto the big-league scene this season. A former Reds top prospect could play an important role for the Cardinals this year.
"They’ve been auditioning him (Jose Barrero) as a potential fill-the-gaps player," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy wrote Friday. "Based on his ability and their needs, Barrero should head to St. Louis as a utility player with the club when they get ready to start the season."
Barrero was signed as an international free agent from Cuba by the Reds in Jun. 2017 but after logging three incomplete big-league seasons in Cincinnati, the youngster was released -- ultimately joining the Cardinals this offseason on a minor-league contract.
"Barrero, 26, would give the Cardinals a legitimate backup shortstop capable of handling the position, defensively, on a regular basis," Worthy continued. "He’s also versatile enough to play all three outfield positions — including center field. He also has started big-league games at second base."
The 6' 4" utility man batted .259 with three extra-base hits including two home runs, seven RBIs and a .852 OPS in 27 at-bats for St. Louis at this year's spring training.
Considering that the Cardinals' top two center field options -- Michael Siani and Victor Scott II -- don't possess much offensive power, perhaps Barrero could emerge as a surprise outfielder this upcoming season.
Plenty can happen throughout a 162-game season, so if Barrero continues to show up and produce, the Cardinals might turn to him for help -- wherever that might be in the lineup and the field.
