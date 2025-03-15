Ex-Cardinals Cy Young Winner Linked To Hated NL Central Rival In Trade Scenario
A former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown star could potentially join a hated National League Central rival in a shocking blockbuster trade.
It's no secret that Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has made several franchise-damaging decisions since assuming his role in 2017.
One of his most significant plunders involves trading a former flamethrower who emerged as one of the league's top starting pitchers after being dealt from St. Louis. The hurler's next landing spot could be with the Cardinals' arch-nemesis.
"Trade Proposal: Chicago Cubs get right-handed pitcher, Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins get RHP Javier Assad, catcher Moises Ballesteros (Cubs No. 3, MLB No. 41), outfielder Kevin Alcántara (Cubs No. 6)," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday after listing the Cubs as (Sandy) Alcantara's fourth top potential trade destination.
Alcantara logged just 8 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis after debuting with the club in 2017. Before that, the Dominican Republic played in the Cardinals system for four seasons prior to him being traded to the Marlins.
The Dec. 2017 trade that sent 2022 National League Cy Young winner Alcantara and Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen from the Cardinals to the Marlins in exchange for Atlanta Braves two-time Silver Slugger Marcell Ozuna will go down as one of the worst trades in Cardinals history.
One of Mozeliak's first decisions as St. Louis' baseball boss involved trading Alcantara and Gallen, two of baseball's top starting pitchers, to the Marlins for a slugger who spent only two seasons with the Cardinals.
To think that Alcantara is now being mentioned as a potential trade option for the division-foe Cubs is sickening. Cardinals fans have endured enough over the past few disappointing seasons. Watching a former Cy Young-caliber St. Louis hurler pitch for the hated Chicago franchise would be like living in a real-life nightmare.
Hopefully, Mozeliak's successor, Chaim Bloom, won't carry on his predecessor's legacy of trading homegrown talent before they blossom into superstars.
