Examining Timing Of Cardinals-Yadier Molina Coaching Decision
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to take on the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series starting on Friday night at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis is right on the doorstep of being at .500 for the season. The Cardinals currently has a 70-71 record heading into the contest. It's not going to be just any series at Busch Stadium, though. The Cardinals are bringing an old friend back to town as a guest coach for the weekend. That is, of course, former Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.
This is the second time this season the Cardinals have brought in Molina as a guest coach. The last time was for a series against the Chicago Cubs in August. Now, Molina is coming back to town for another brief stint as a Cardinals coach.
The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing Yadier Molina back for the weekend
The timing is interesting, to say the least. When it was announced that Molina was returning, obviously the first bit of chatter hitting social media had to do with Oliver Marmol's job security. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch pointed out how the timing aligns with the team's Hall of Fame weekend while also providing an opportunity for a team legend to talk to a top prospect in Jimmy Crooks.
"Yadier Molina will be back in the dugout this weekend as a coach with the Cardinals," Goold said. "The timing is good -- as he'll be able to work with Jimmy Crooks, the latest catching prospect to arrive in St. Louis. He'll be there for all three games against the Giants, Cardinals say.
"Also coincides with Cardinals Hall of Fame weekend -- as (Walt Jocketty) (GM when Molina was drafted) and (Édgar Rentería) (teammate for first pennant) are inducted."
The Cardinals do things a bit differently sometimes, like announcing Chaim Bloom as John Mozeliak's successor before the season even began. It's at least somewhat different to see a team legend with managerial aspirations coming in as a guest coach down the stretch, but that doesn't seem to be the reason behind the move right now.
