Eyeing Future Dodgers Showdown, Mets Might Poach Star From Cardinals
Will the New York Mets make their star-studded lineup even more dominant before the trade deadline?
The Mets feel pretty good about themselves so far in 2025. New York entered Wednesday with a 23-14 record, leading the National League East. Juan Soto hasn’t been at his best yet this season, and the Mets are expecting to increase their lead atop the division once he is.
Even so, New York has larger goals than just the NL East pennant. To legitimately compete for a World Series, the Mets know they will have to topple one of the most talented rosters in baseball in the form of the Los Angeles Dodgers, most likely in an NLCS.
Looking ahead to the postseason, New York’s front office might feel pressured to add another player with a star pedigree.
That’s why New York remains a possible suitor for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger talked about Arenado and his trade value last week during MLB Tonight.
“He is proving he's still an elite defender at third base and the bat is not in the rearview mirror,” Amsinger said on Wednesday. “Had a walk-off home run just a couple of days ago.”
“I think Nolan Arenado still has immense value, and there are big market teams that need help at third base.”
The Mets have talent at third in Mark Vientos, but he doesn’t provide as high of an immediate ceiling offensively or defensively compared to Arenado.
If New York went after Arenado, it might be with plans to either trade Vientos for other needs or move him into a designated hitter role and instead move Jesse Winker. Neither Vientos nor Winker is having an outstanding year thus far, though both players undoubtedly provide value.
Arenado would be an upgrade at third base for the Mets, and while they might not desperately need him to compete for a title, you can never have too much high-end talent when you’re tasked with overcoming a team like the Dodgers in the postseason.
There’s also the thought that Los Angeles might be a suitor for Arenado, giving the Mets another reason to snag him, thereby preventing LA from getting stronger.
