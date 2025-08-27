Nolan Gorman Used 21 Games To Transform Cardinals Perception
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of difficult decisions on the docket and will look different in 2026, but one guy who is making his case to stick around is young slugger Nolan Gorman.
Entering the 2025 season, the two most talked about "runway" players were Gorman and Jordan Walker. These two guys were highly-ranked prospects in the Cardinals' system at one point and have had shots with St. Louis over the last few years, but have been inconsistent. Some of that can be attrubuted to inconsistent roles with the big league club, and the team made it clear they wanted to see what they had this season.
For more of the season, Gorman continued to have an inconsistent role. When healthy, Walker had more everyday opportunities and Alec Burleson has played well enough that it was nearly impossible to take him out of the lineup.
How the Cardinals' offseason decisions just got more difficult
Gorman struggled early on and there was a point in which it seemed like he'd be the odd-man out when Chaim Bloom and the front office ultimately does make tough decisions. Now, that's not so clear anymore.
After the trade deadline on July 31st, Nolan Arenado was placed on the Injured List and that opened the door for Gorman's first really consistent opportunity of the year. He's made the most of it. Over the last 21 games since August 1st, Gorman is slashing .254/.383/.478 with four home runs, 13 RBIs, 14 walks, three doubles, and 11 runs scored. He's played in just 87 games this season and has 13 home runs overall and 43 RBIs while batting .228.
What Gorman has been able to show over the last few weeks is that the potential is still there. He's still just 25 years old and is two years removed from a 27-home run campaign at 23 years old in 119 games in 2023. It's not a guarantee that he will be a part of the core moving forward, but this stretch has at least made that idea more viable.