Former Cardinals 2-Time Gold Glover Could Join Mets: ‘Potential Solution’
An ex-St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who debuted with the club could soon be playing for its National League foe.
The New York Mets have raced ahead to an impressive 9-4 start in 2025, but their roster is far from World Series-ready, and you can expect New York to make some moves before the trade deadline this July.
One area where the Mets don’t have a solid situation is in center field.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller listed former Cardinal and current Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O’Neill as a potential target for New York.
“The Mets' center field situation is every bit as problematic as we feared it might be,” Miller wrote.
“Potential Solutions: Luis Robert Jr., Mike Yastrzemski, Tyler O'Neill.”
O’Neill made his Major League debut with the Cardinals on April 19, 2018, after St. Louis acquired O’Neill from the Seattle Mariners on July 21, 2017.
O’Neill played for the Cards between 2018 and 2023, picking up two Gold Gloves along the way. He spent one season with the Boston Red Sox last year before inking a three-year, $49.5 million contract with Baltimore last summer (via Spotrac).
The 29-year-old is hitting .316/.386/.526 so far this season with the Orioles.
Baltimore might struggle to stay afloat in the American League East this season, so keep an eye on O’Neill if the Orioles ultimately act as sellers in July. Baltimore is currently 5-8 (last place in the AL East), and the Mets will likely monitor the situation for a possible O’Neill trade in the coming months.
