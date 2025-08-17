Former Cardinals MVP In Yankees Starting Lineup For Series Final
The St. Louis Cardinals have already lost their series to the New York Yankees and will now look to avoid getting swept by the Bronx Bombers for the first time since April of 2017. Paul Goldschmidt won the National League MVP award for St. Louis in 2022 and helped get St. Louis to the postseason four straight years. He signed with the New York Yankees for one year and $12.5 million last offseason, but his return to St. Louis was in jeopardy after he sprained his knee last week in a game against the Minnesota Twins.
However, the Yankees have posted their starting lineup for Sunday's series finale, and Goldschmidt is part of it, batting sixth and playing first base.
"In the series finale in St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt will get a start against his former team, the [Cardinals]. He's at first base for the [Yankees] today," Derrick Goold of St. Louis Post-Dispatch posted on X.
Goldy In Lineup For Yankees In Cards Series Finale
Goldschmidt made the trip to St. Louis and was not in the starting lineup on Friday or Saturday. He came in as a defensive replacement on Friday night as the Yankees held on for a 4-3 series opening victory over St. Louis. He even received an ovation from the crowd before first pitch and when he entered the game.
He did not play at all in Saturday's game vs. St. Louis. But when he steps to the plate on Sunday, he will likely get another loud standing ovation. When key players leave St. Louis and return with opposing teams, it is quite common for Cardinals fans to give standing ovations for their first at-bat back at Busch Stadium as said player tips his helmet to the St. Louis faithful.
Goldschmidt is having a strong season with the Yankees this year. He is slashing .276/.331/.422 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, a 1.2 WAR, a .753 OPS and a 137 OPS+. The Cardinals acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2018 season, and he was with the team until 2024.
He'll be a free agent again at the end of the season, but he'll at least have a chance to receive one last ovation at Busch Stadium before the Yankees leave St. Louis. We'll see if the Cardinals can avoid a sweep at the hands of the Bronx Bombers.
