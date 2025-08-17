Where Are They Now? Evaluating Cardinals' Deadline Fireworks
The St. Louis Cardinals traded three pieces away before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
St. Louis dealt Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets. The Cardinals traded Steven Matz to the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals also dealt Phil Maton to the Texas Rangers. Matz has pitched in five games for Boston so far and hasn't allowed a run yet while striking out three batters. Maton and Helsley have both struggled. Maton has appeared in seven games for the Rangers and has a 7.36 ERA.
Maton hasn't been what he was in St. Louis, but Helsley has struggled even more. In seven outings with the Mets, he has an 8.44 ERA and has allowed five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Helsley has a negative WAR in New York and is at -1 in just seven appearances, that's somewhat hard to do.
The Cardinals brought prospects back to town and the bullpen has still held up ever since. The bullpen has gotten contributions throughout, including an impressive stretch from JoJo Romero.
St. Louis made the tough decision to flip Helsley, Maton, and Matz because the Cardinals were seemingly out of playoff contention and all three are heading to the open market this offseason. The Cardinals got out ahead and got pieces in return and luckily the deadline popped up right before the struggles kicked in.
Did Cardinals get it right ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline?
The trade deadline is always interesting. You see guys -- specifically a lot of relievers -- on the move as contenders hope to find the final pieces of the puzzle ahead of a playoff push. But, you never really can know what will happen next. Specifically when it comes to the bullpen, things are volatile. That is especially shown through Maton and Helsley. These are guys who were lights-out beforehand but now it's tough to trust either in high-leverage situations.
That could change quickly, but it just goes to show that baseball is difficult and even if you are one of the top relievers in the game, struggles can come on quickly. For Helsley, he didn't allow an earned run in his first four appearances. But, he has allowed five earned runs over his last three appearances including two earned runs in back-to-back relief appearances. Baseball goes quickly and it will be interesting how the former Cardinals star responds now.
