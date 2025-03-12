Former Cardinals Starter Named Potential Option For Orioles
There are still some intriguing players available in free agency right now.
This week has been full of National Football League free agency news, but there are still some guys looking for jobs in free agency ahead of the Major League Baseball 2025 campaign.
Opening Day is just about two weeks away and one guy who is still a free agent is Kyle Gibson. He spent the 2024 season with the Cardinals and had a 4.24 ERA across 30 starts. Gibson was brought into the mix thanks in large part because of his history as an innings-eater. He did exactly what the Cardinals wanted and logged 169 2/3 innings pitched.
The Cardinals turned down his club option for the 2025 season and now he's still out there. One team that was floated as a potential fit was the Baltimore Orioles by The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka.
"RHP Kyle Gibson," Kostka said. "He’s a known commodity, a clubhouse favorite and an innings eater. He’s Kyle Gibson. Gibson, 37, has thrown up to 60 pitches in simulated games this spring, a source said (and as MLB Network first reported). Gibson has also proven his durability with four straight seasons with 30-plus starts. Last year, with the St. Louis Cardinals, Gibson pitched to a 4.24 ERA in 169 2/3 innings."
Baltimore has had a tough go injury-wise in Spring Training so far. The former Cardinals hurler surprisingly is available. It's not shocking that the two have been linked. A move would make plenty of sense. The American League is wide open. The Orioles have a chance to be really good and need to do something.
