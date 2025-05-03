Former Dodgers Top Prospect Could Be Ideal Cardinals Trade Target
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly likely to trade a plethora of different players this season. Expiring players like Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley make a lot of sense as trade chips. Players like Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado could also make sense if the Cardinals can find a team willing to take on their massive contracts.
The one thing all four of these players have in common is they could fit perfectly with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arenado has already reportedly waived his no-trade clause for a deal to Los Angeles, though they don't seem to have too much interest in him. Still, the Dodgers could use some infield depth.
The Dodgers don't need relief pitchers, but Helsley is one of the best in the game, so they could still pursue him. Fedde and Gray would both fit with the Dodgers as they try to stay afloat with their injured pitching staff.
If the Cardinals were to try to do business with the Dodgers, they should pursue former top prospect Bobby Miller as the return.
Miller has struggled for the last two years, but he showed in 2023 that he could be an ace when he finds his stride. The righty still has some talent and there should be belief in him, but the Dodgers are seemingly ready to give up on him.
Los Angeles has as much starting pitching, when everybody is healthy, as any team in the league. Miller's opportunities with the team will be few and far between from here on out. With that in mind, he could be the perfect center piece in a deal for one of the Cardinals' stars.
