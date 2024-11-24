Dodgers Sign Ex-Cardinals $11 Million Hurler After Seven-Year Stint
The Los Angeles Dodgers certainly are going to be a top-tier destination for free agents this winter.
Los Angeles is coming off a World Series win over the New York Yankees this fall and its built to contend for years to come, The Dodgers could be right back in the World Series once again in 2025 and really shows no signs of slowing down.
The Dodgers also have shown that they aren't afraid to be aggressive this winter and are pursuing top free agents, like Juan Soto. The mixture of a chance to win plus seemingly unlimited funds surely will bring plenty of players to town this winter.
One player who reportedly is signing with the Dodgers is former St. Louis Cardinals veteran reliever Giovanny Gallegos, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"Source: former (St. Louis Cardinals) closer Giovanny Gallegos is signing with the (Los Angeles Dodgers) on a minor league deal with a Spring Training invite."
Gallegos is an eight-year big league veteran who has spent time with the Cardinals over the last seven seasons. He spent his rookie season with the Yankees in 2017 and was traded to the Cardinals in 2018.
He has been with the organization for a long time and has developed into a key piece for the bullpen. Gallegos signed a two-year, $11 million deal with St. Louis but has been available on the open market. He has a 3.49 career ERA across 311 total appearances. Gallegos struggled in 2024 with a 6.53 ERA across 21 outings, but if there is any team that can get him back on track, it would be the Dodgers.
