Guardians Bullpen Could Receive Significant Upgrade With Cardinals $7 Million Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't discussed the specifics of their financial goals for next season but they're known to be committed to reducing payroll.
Several notable free agents and players with expensive contracts could be on the chopping block as the front office looks to allocate more resources to fixing the club's broken player development system.
Despite having one of the league's most reliable bullpens in 2024, it's possible the Cardinals won't re-sign one of their most valuable assets this offseason, opening the door for him to join the top relief core in the league.
"Meanwhile, the (Cleveland) Guardians aggressively deployed their league-best bullpen throughout the regular season," FanSided's Robert Murray wrote Tuesday when discussing Cleveland's offseason agenda. "In the American League Championship Series, it appeared to catch up to them, especially elite closer Emmanuel Clase. I would not be surprised to see general manager Chris Antonetti explore the bullpen market in search of additional options."
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Andrew Kittredge will hit the free-agent market this winter with a projected market value of roughly $7 million annually, according to Spotrac.
Despite Kittredge's reasonable price tag after logging a 5-5 record with a 2.80 ERA, 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against, and a 1.13 WHIP in 70 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis in 2024, the Cardinals aren't expected to re-sign him.
The Guardians bullpen ranked No. 1 this season with a mind-boggling 2.57 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. Adding a pitcher with Kittredge's pedigree to the mix would significantly bolster Cleveland's options for high-leverage situations in 2025.
If the Guardians are serious about ensuring they have the No. 1 ranked bullpen next season, they should consider signing Kittredge this winter.
