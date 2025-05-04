Inside The Cardinals

Guardians Could Surprisingly Land Powerful Ex-Cardinals Slugger In Blockbuster

Cleveland might need to make a bold move to get to where they want to go

Colin Keane

Jun 27, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view a Cleveland Guardians hat and glove on the dugout railing before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view a Cleveland Guardians hat and glove on the dugout railing before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians could be a surprise team to watch in the imminent sweepstakes for one of the National League’s most powerful sluggers.

Cleveland looks poised to compete for the American League Central, but to return to the ALCS, the Guardians will probably have to see a significant uptick in slug.

Entering Sunday, Cleveland was No. 20 in Major League Baseball in team slugging percentage (.380) and No. 20 in team OPS (.681).

Perhaps the Guardians should go after a big bat on the trade market.

This past week, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger identified a colossal slugger in the NL as a likely trade chip this summer.

“(The Atlanta Braves are) turning things round,” Amsinger said on Wednesday during MLB Tonight.

“They could have an above .500 record by the end of the weekend. But Marcell Ozuna, if they're out of it, they gotta move.”

“His value is through the roof when he plays. He's massively important. So many teams need slug — they will give (Atlanta) tons of prospects for (Ozuna).”

Ozuna’s talent and resume speak for themselves, but would Atlanta be willing to cut ties with the No. 4 vote-getter for NL MVP last season?

Amsinger seems to think so, and if Ozuna so much as creeps toward the trade block, Cleveland should inquire about what it would take to get him.

Ozuna is slashing .276/.438/.469 this season with five home runs and 12 RBI. The 34-year-old played for the Miami Marlins and Cardinals before joining the Braves in 2020.

