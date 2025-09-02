How Brendan Donovan Return Could Change Things For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals got a positive update on Monday involving All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan.
Donovan hasn’t played in a game since August 13th as he has dealt with foot and groin injuries. The injuries were lingering and eventually the Cardinals placed him on the Injured List, despite initially hoping they could avoid an IL stint.
Unfortunately, he ended up being placed on the IL, but he did get a good update on Monday. MLB.com’s John Denton shared that he was able to get a full workout in on Monday and that the team is going to evaluate him after another workout on Tuesday.
"Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan (foot/groin soreness) went through a full workout today with fielding, running and hitting and will do the same on Tuesday to monitor his soreness, manager Oli Marmol said. He then could go out on a rehab assignment," Denton shared.
Donovan has been the engine that has made the Cardinals run this season. He earned his first All-Star nod this year, stepped up in the clubhouse even more with Paul Goldschmidt leaving the organization, and has played stellar defense all season as well. When Donovan is on the field, the Cardinals are a better team. Overall, the Cardinals are 68-71 on the season. When Donovan has played, the team is 56-54.
Over the next few weeks, the Cardinals could use him. There isn't a ton of time left in the season, but there are still things to play for even if they miss the playoffs. The next few weeks will give the front office final looks at guys to determine what to do in the offseason. Donovan himself is someone who has had a good year, but was in trade rumors. His role in 2026 isn't even guaranteed.
But, beyond all of that, Donovan helps with winning and is a leader on a team that has a lot of young guys on it. And especially guys who will get looks down the stretch. Getting him back into the fold in any capacity will give the club better chances at wins and a second straight season above .500. On top of this, the Cardinals can get a last look at him to see if he's in the long-term plans. All in all, a positive update.
