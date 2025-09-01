Inside The Cardinals

Next Steps Revealed For Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado

The Cardinals got an update on Nolan Arenado as he looks to return...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had Nolan Arenado available for a game since July 30th.

Arenado has dealt with a shoulder injury and has been rehabbing down in Florida. Right now, there are just 23 games left in the regular season for St. Louis. With a 68-71 record, it doesn't seem like the team's season will extend into the postseason this year. With that being said, will we see more of Arenado before the season comes to a close?

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that the next step for the Cardinals third baseman is that he will return to St. Louis on Wednesday and be evaluated further.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado
Jul 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) on deck in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Arenado and expanded roster," Goold said. "Nolan Arenado will return Wednesday to St. Louis to meet with the team’s medical officials for an evaluation of his recovery from a strained shoulder. Arenado has been going through a throwing and strengthening program at the team’s complex in Jupiter, Florida, where he’s also been able to take ground balls and batting practice.

"He’s steadily increased the intensity of his baseball activities, and this week’s check-in will give the Cardinals a sense of when he’ll start a rehab assignment and return to the lineup."

Time is running out for Arenado to make a return. The regular season will wrap up on September 28th for the Cardinals. There are just 27 days left. After that, the offseason will likely begin barring a significant turnaround.

Once the offseason does get here, it will be interesting to see what the club does specifically with Arenado. He's been in trade rumors for pretty much a year. The no-trade clause played a role and we surely will talk about it much more as the winter approaches. With all of that being said, these next 23 games will be interesting to watch because could this be the end of the road with Arenado in town? If so, it has been a good run overall. Hopefully, he's able to make a return at some point and get a shot to show the fans what he can do before the season wraps up, just in case.

