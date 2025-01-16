Inside The Cardinals

How Cardinals Have 'Surprised' Teams This Offseason, Per MLB Insider

The Cardinals have had an odd offseason, to say the least

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the offseason discussing plans to "reset" the organization but that hasn't really happened yet.

St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 and has a very similar roster right now. Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Kittredge both left the team in free agency. The Cardinals turned down Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options for 2025. There has been immense trade rumors, but nothing big has gotten done yet.

The Cardinals have had a weird offseason to this point and ESPN's Jeff Passan said St. Louis has "surprised" some teams over the last few months.

"On top of that, St. Louis' inaction this winter has surprised teams that thought multiple Cardinals would move, normally active (Tampa Bay Rays) hasn't wheeled and dealed quite like it typically does, and (the Minnesota Twins) has entertained plenty but consummated nothing," Passan said. "So when you have all of those teams and all of these opportunities and free agents who are holding firm (for now) on prices, teams are going to get a little twitchy. And that's when trades happen."

St. Louis has been one of the most talked about teams in the trade market but nothing has gotten done. Nolan Arenado still remains despite the fact that he is the most decorated player reportedly on the trade block. Other players have been in rumors like Steven Matz, Erick Fedde, and Ryan Helsley, but all remain with the club.

There is still time to make the changes the Cardinals hinted they would, but there really hasn't been a "reset" yet.

More MLB: Cardinals-Mets Called 'Excellent Fits' To Pull Off Blockbuster Trade

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News