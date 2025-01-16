How Cardinals Have 'Surprised' Teams This Offseason, Per MLB Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the offseason discussing plans to "reset" the organization but that hasn't really happened yet.
St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 and has a very similar roster right now. Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Kittredge both left the team in free agency. The Cardinals turned down Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options for 2025. There has been immense trade rumors, but nothing big has gotten done yet.
The Cardinals have had a weird offseason to this point and ESPN's Jeff Passan said St. Louis has "surprised" some teams over the last few months.
"On top of that, St. Louis' inaction this winter has surprised teams that thought multiple Cardinals would move, normally active (Tampa Bay Rays) hasn't wheeled and dealed quite like it typically does, and (the Minnesota Twins) has entertained plenty but consummated nothing," Passan said. "So when you have all of those teams and all of these opportunities and free agents who are holding firm (for now) on prices, teams are going to get a little twitchy. And that's when trades happen."
St. Louis has been one of the most talked about teams in the trade market but nothing has gotten done. Nolan Arenado still remains despite the fact that he is the most decorated player reportedly on the trade block. Other players have been in rumors like Steven Matz, Erick Fedde, and Ryan Helsley, but all remain with the club.
There is still time to make the changes the Cardinals hinted they would, but there really hasn't been a "reset" yet.
