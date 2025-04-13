How The Cardinals Could Capitalize On Orioles Desperation In Huge Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have multiple starting pitchers that they could look to trade this season including Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde. While the Cardinals enter some sort of rebuild, it's important to make way for the top prospects who are the future of the organization.
But who will the Cardinals trade their starters to if they opt to deal them?
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently highlighted the huge hole the Baltimore Orioles have in their starting rotation.
"Sure enough, Orioles starters have a league-worst 5.40 ERA and the team is languishing in the AL East cellar at 6-8," Rymer wrote. "The current rotation frankly feels unworkable, as Charlie Morton and Dean Kremer both have ERAs starting with an eight and Zach Eflin recently joined a long list of injured hurlers. The trade market may yet be Baltimore's salvation, but you can already hear rival GMs chuckling and saying, 'It'll cost you.'"
The Orioles might be very desperate to add pitching. There's a chance the Cardinals could steal former top prospect Heston Kjerstad in a trade with the Orioles if Baltimore ends up getting desperate enough.
There's even a world where the Orioles want to trade for both Fedde and Gray in one huge deal.
Either way, trading one or both of these pitchers would be the best-case scenario for the Cardinals. St. Louis would clear money off their pay role, clear spots in the rotation for prospect starters, and add additional prospects as the return in the trade.
With a team like the Orioles as a potential suitor, the prospect return would likely be quite valuable.
