Insider Claims There Are 'Whispers' Cardinals Could Trade Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't in the position they want to be in.
St. Louis has been a perennial contender in the National League but the last two years haven't gone as planned. The Cardinals had a very rough 2023 season and were much better in 2024, but missed the playoffs once again.
The Cardinals aren't in the position they thought they would be in, and now the team is attempting to rebuild the organization. It doesn't seem like it will be a complete teardown down as players like Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray reportedly want to stay.
There are other players who could be on the move in trades to bring back prospects for the Cardinals' farm system. One player there are "whispers" about is star third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"We've started to hear some whispers about Nolan Arenado being traded, and given the state of the Cardinals, that could gain some steam as the winter progresses," Feinsand said. "Ditto for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who at the moment does not appear to be available, but if the (Toronto Blue Jays) try to extend him and become convinced they won't be able to keep him, they could have a change of heart."
This isn't the first time Arenado has been mentioned as a trade candidate. At this point, he and Ryan Helsley seem like the most likely players to be moved. Both would bring back a solid haul of prospects and take money off the books for St. Louis.
Sadly, don't be shocked if Arenado does get moved, as the Major League Baseball hot stove starts to heat up.
