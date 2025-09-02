Inside The Cardinals

Insider Details Cardinals’ Offseason Free Agency Strategy

The Cardinals have a busy few months ahead...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 15, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A cap rests on the dug out wall with the number 42 on the hat in honor of Major League Baseball s Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A cap rests on the dug out wall with the number 42 on the hat in honor of Major League Baseball s Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a unique position right now.

The reason for this is the current structure of the front office. After the season, John Mozeliak will move on after serving as the team's president of baseball operations. He certainly won't be the only high-level, decision-maker moving on from teams this offseason. But, where the Cardinals did things differently was by announcing before the season even began that this would be the case and that Chaim Bloom would replace him.

Essentially, the 2025 season has been a lame duck season. There have been stretches throughout the campaign in which the team has performed above expectations and there's a chance that they still could finish above .500 before the season ends. If that ends up being the case, there's an argument that this season could be considered a success. Looking back on the season, the Cardinals have gotten plenty of looks at their young guys while putting a competitive product on the field, unlike teams like the Chicago White Sox or the Colorado Rockies.

Will the Cardinals add any big pieces this upcoming offseason?

St. Louis Cardinals executive Chaim Bloom
Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

But, announcing that Mozeliak would be out and Bloom would be in does complicate things from a roster-building perspective. That will end once the season wraps up, though, with Bloom taking over.

With the Cardinals floating around .500 and decisions to make this offseason, could the Cardinals invest in big-name free agents to try to get the team back to the playoffs? You probably shouldn't hold your breath at this notion. For example, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared in a live Cardinals chat on Tuesday that he's heard from sources to expect a "quiet winter."

"I've been told to expect a quiet winter when it comes to free agent moves," Goold said. "We'll see what Bloom has to say about it. But sources around and within the team have described that the activity will be trades and those kind of moves, not bidding on free agents and making headlines for those pursuits."

Bloom's job is going to be turning this franchise around, but one bout with free agency won't do the trick. Last offseason was pretty long for St. Louis and it sounds like the upcoming one will be the same.

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

