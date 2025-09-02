Insider Details Cardinals’ Offseason Free Agency Strategy
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a unique position right now.
The reason for this is the current structure of the front office. After the season, John Mozeliak will move on after serving as the team's president of baseball operations. He certainly won't be the only high-level, decision-maker moving on from teams this offseason. But, where the Cardinals did things differently was by announcing before the season even began that this would be the case and that Chaim Bloom would replace him.
Essentially, the 2025 season has been a lame duck season. There have been stretches throughout the campaign in which the team has performed above expectations and there's a chance that they still could finish above .500 before the season ends. If that ends up being the case, there's an argument that this season could be considered a success. Looking back on the season, the Cardinals have gotten plenty of looks at their young guys while putting a competitive product on the field, unlike teams like the Chicago White Sox or the Colorado Rockies.
Will the Cardinals add any big pieces this upcoming offseason?
But, announcing that Mozeliak would be out and Bloom would be in does complicate things from a roster-building perspective. That will end once the season wraps up, though, with Bloom taking over.
With the Cardinals floating around .500 and decisions to make this offseason, could the Cardinals invest in big-name free agents to try to get the team back to the playoffs? You probably shouldn't hold your breath at this notion. For example, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared in a live Cardinals chat on Tuesday that he's heard from sources to expect a "quiet winter."
"I've been told to expect a quiet winter when it comes to free agent moves," Goold said. "We'll see what Bloom has to say about it. But sources around and within the team have described that the activity will be trades and those kind of moves, not bidding on free agents and making headlines for those pursuits."
Bloom's job is going to be turning this franchise around, but one bout with free agency won't do the trick. Last offseason was pretty long for St. Louis and it sounds like the upcoming one will be the same.
More MLB: Could Cardinals Take Chance On Ex-All-Star After Phillies Stop?