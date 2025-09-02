Could Cardinals Take Chance On Ex-All-Star After Phillies Stop?
Who will be a part of the St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation in 2026?
This is a question that already has led to speculation, although it's far too early to know the answer. Right now, Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatore seem like locks. But, there are questions beyond these two. Andre Pallante seems like an easy option, although he hasn't had the year he wanted to have.
Sonny Gray is under contract, but also has been in trade rumors. If he were to waive his no-trade clause, the Cardinals surely could find a suitor. But, he also has his highest ERA since 2018 at 4.43 in 28 starts.
Miles Mikolas is heading to free agency and it doesn't seem likely that he will be back. Quinn Matthews is down in the minors right now and should be an option next year.
The rotation has given the Cardinals some fits this year and with a rebuild seemingly approaching under Chaim Bloom, it doesn't seem likely that there will be some expensive investment made at this time. While this is the case, Fox 2 Now's Joey Schneider did have an interesting idea. What about former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler?
What will the Cardinals do with the starting rotation?
"Some potential intriguing free agents after the 2025 season include Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen and Walker Buehler, but it’s unclear if the Cardinals would be aggressive on a big-name outside option during Chaim Bloom’s first offseason in charge when, historically, they have not," Schneider said. "And there’s always the possibility of a trade, but not many clear possibilities on that front just yet.
"All in all, the Cardinals’ 2026 rotation could look similar to what’s in place now, but there is at least a chance for something different in one or multiple rotation spots. This season’s final month could set the stage for such decisions, but the groundwork for next year’s rotation will ultimately take shape this winter."
Guys like Valdez, Cease, and Gallen don't seem likely at all. The Cardinals aren't in a position in which they are one expensive starter away from contention. But, they do need someone to take the mound every fifth day. Buehler is a guy who is having a rough year. The Boston Red Sox cut ties with him and he signed a minor league pact with the Philadelphia Phillies.
If he's looking at a one-year, cheap money deal in free agency this winter, why not? He's just 31 years old and at least has upside. The rough year certainly should lower his price tag as well. This type of deal still seems unlikely with so many question marks in St. Louis, but could be fun.
