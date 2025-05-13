Inside The Cardinals

Insider Makes Announcement About Cardinals' Trade Deadline Plans

What are the Cardinals going to do this summer?

Mar 20, 2018; Jupiter, FL, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat with sunglasses sits on a glove in the dugout during a spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The rumors and trade speculation around the St. Louis Cardinals is starting to finally slow down.

Throughout the season to this point, most of the chatter about the team has had to do with who the team could send elsewhere. There wasn't any positive buzz about the team heading into the season so pretty much everything that was said was about how the club could make other organizations better by trading their top stars.

Well, the Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball and now that chatter is starting to die down. Instead, the Cardinals are looking like a team that could realistically make a run a playoff spot. The Cardinals have a league-high nine-game winning streak right now. St. Louis won't win every game throughout the rest of the season, but it is proving that it has a roster that can surprise some people.

ESPN's Buster Olney talked about the Cardinals in a column on Monday and even shared that the team has "communicated" to other teams that they may keep their "tradable" because it is John Mozeliak's final season with the team as the president of baseball operations.

"St. Louis Cardinals: They're on a winning streak, and they've communicated to other teams that even if they aren't a front-runner, they might keep their tradable players in what is the last season of John Mozeliak's tenure as head of baseball operations," Olney shared.

The perception around the team clearly is changing. How long can this streak go on for?

