Why $87 Million Star Plans To Stay With St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals got an update on one of their big-name stars on Saturday.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was among the Cardinals reporters who shared that Willson Contreras is hoping to remain with St. Louis despite all of the chatter about his no-trade clause and a potential rebuild coming.
The Cardinals are going to be interesting to follow
"He's going to do the best he can to...create a better farm system," Contreras said. "I understand his point. I understand the path he's going to take. I just told him, I would like to be part of the process...I would like to be part of the process. Because I would like to be a part of the young team that is going to need to have some kind of experience around them. That is what I express...
"He shared that he understands 'the business' and that he and Bloom agreed to remain on contact through the winter," Goold shared. "If the Cardinals are approached about a trade that makes sense for them, Contreras said he would be willing to listen and hear if it also makes sense for him.
But he repeatedly said his preference is to remain with the Cardinals."
The decision by Contreras aligns with what he has said over the last year. Contreras has been outspoken and has said over and over that he wants to stay. But, why now with all of the changes coming? Goold asked Contreras that very question and he noted that he likes challenges.
"'Because I like challenges," Contreras said to Goold.
The Cardinals are fortunate to have the slugger. He has two more seasons left on his five-year, $87.5 million deal. He also has a club option in his deal for the 2028 season worth $17.5 million. He has been one of the best offensive weapons for the Cardinals over the last few years. This year, he slashed .257/.344/.447 with 20 homers and 80 RBIs in 135 games. If the Cardinals are heading towards a rebuild, it wouldn't hurt to have some veterans in the mix and clearly, Contreras could help.
