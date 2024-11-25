Cardinals Linked To Projected $54M All-Star To Replace Ryan Helsley
The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen was a big strength for them in 2024 but there could be some changes on the way.
St. Louis has been one of the most talked-about teams this offseason already when it has come to trade chatter. The Cardinals have some great pieces that other teams want. St. Louis is looking to rebuild the farm system and therefore trades would make sense and star closer Ryan Helsley seems like he could be someone that ends up moving.
He led the league with 49 saves in 2024 and has been in plenty of trade rumors already. If he does end up getting traded, there will be a big hole to fill in the Cardinals' bullpen. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put together a list of one free agent that would make sense for each big league club and mentioned New York Yankees All-Star Clay Holmes for the Cardinals.
"Cardinals: Clay Holmes, (Right-handed pitcher)," Feinsand said. "The Cardinals are likely to trade closer Ryan Helsley this winter, and Andrew Kittredge is a free agent, leaving some potential holes in the bullpen. Holmes was an All-Star in 2022 and 2024, and although he lost his closer job with the Yankees late in the season, the righty was a big part of New York’s run to the World Series."
Holmes logged a 3.14 ERA for the Yankees in 2024 across 67 appearances. He was the team's starter for most of the year, but was demoted in the second half of the season. He is a two-time All-Star who is projected to get a four-year, $54 million this year by Spotrac. That may be a little high, but he could help the bullpen.
