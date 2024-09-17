Inside The Cardinals

Insider Suggests That Cardinals Won't Make Major Organizational Change

Will the Cardinals make a major change in the near future?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 21, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Jul 21, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Will the St. Louis Cardinals shake up the organization after a second straight down year?

St. Louis won 93 games in 2022 but hasn't been anywhere near that level of play since then. The Cardinals finished in last place in the National League Central in 2023 and finished the campaign with a 71-91 record. St. Louis has taken a step forward this year but is just a .500 team at 75-75.

The Cardinals are in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight year, but changes may not be coming. ESPN's Buster Olney suggested that the team may not make a change at manager because Oliver Marmol is under contract.

"But they've struggled in recent seasons, and (John Mozeliak) is nearing the end of his current contract in 2025," Olney said. "Chaim Bloom, formerly the Red Sox general manager, joined the Cardinals' front office this year and is widely seen by his front office peers as the inevitable choice to take over whenever Mozeliak moves on.

"Even after being fired in Boston, Bloom has earned praise from his peers for restocking Boston's farm system and modernizing the way the Red Sox evaluated and developed players. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, meanwhile, is under contract through the 2026 season after receiving an extension before this season started. If the Cardinals wanted to hire another manager, they'd have to pay off Marmol's deal. 'That's not an organization that likes to pay people for not working,' said one rival official."

Will St. Louis make a change? It doesn't sound like it.

