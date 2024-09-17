Longtime Yankees Manager Is On Hot Seat; Could Cardinals Pursue?
The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season.
New York currently sits atop the American League East standings with an 87-63 record. The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows, but New York still is the best team in the division and has a real shot of winning a World Series title this season.
Despite this fact, manager Aaron Boone has been called someone on the hot seat. He took over the team in 2018 and has led New York to the playoffs five times, with the sixth coming in just a few weeks. His record with New York is 589-420 but many have speculated that he could be let go with a bad postseason.
This suggestion has been popping up for weeks, but the latest to point it out is FanSided's Joseph Kallan.
"As the season winds down, with 12 games left and a 7-3 record in their last 10, Boone has little room for error," Kallan said. "If the Yankees fall short, many believe the organization could pursue a managerial change, with former Yankees icons Andy Pettitte or Jorge Posada potential candidates to instill a more aggressive, win-now mentality.
"Boone’s final stretch as manager may hinge on his ability to give fans a reason to believe and, most importantly, bring Juan Soto back, should he test free agency at the end of the season. If not, Boone could be looking at his final days in pinstripes."
There has been speculation that the St. Louis Cardinals could part ways with manager Oliver Marmol this offseason. If they do that and Boone ends up becoming available, he should quickly become the club's top target.
