Is Cardinals 2-Time All-Star In Line For Major Turnaround?

The Cardinals could surprise some people

Jul 12, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, United States; A view of empty seats as the St. Louis Cardinals play a simulated game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be interesting to follow early on in the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

St. Louis finished tied for second place in the National League Central in 2024 and has much of the same roster in the mix for 2025. The Cardinals were unable to make the trades they wanted to and are loaded with veterans.

The Cardinals could surprise people this year. It's seemingly been forgotten that the Cardinals were in the mix for a playoff spot until late in the summer. It wouldn't be a shock if the Cardinals started off strong this year, but the club has been given no buzz.

One thing that could help take the Cardinals to a better spot than they were in 2024 would be if someone like Miles Mikolas could return to All-Star form. He had a 4.78 ERA in 2023 and had a 5.35 ERA in 2024. It's been a rough two years for Mikolas, but he's had a great Spring Training so far.

Mikolas has appeared in five games so far and has a 3.66 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched. He has 11 strikeouts to just five walks. He was in trade rumors this offseason, but he isn't going anywhere at least in the short term. If the Cardinals could have him back to form this year, it would change perception around the Cardinals.

In 2022, he had a 3.29 ERA across 33 appearances for the Cardinals. Mix that type of pitcher with Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, and Steven Matz and St. Louis could have a really good rotation.

