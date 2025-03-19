Cardinals Last-Second Pickup Surprisingly Could Be Opening Day Ready
The St. Louis Cardinals were looking for bullpen help and finally made a move recently as they signed eight-year veteran Phil Maton.
He had a 3.66 ERA last year across 71 appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. Overall, he has a 4.16 ERA in 415 total appearances at the big league level with the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Rays, and Mets.
Maton signed a big league deal with the Cardinals just five days ago on March 13th. The club announced the move.
Although Maton hasn't been in the organization for long, The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that he's actually on pace for Opening Day.
"Bullpen rounding into form, Phil Maton on track for Opening Day," Woo said. "St. Louis reassigned right-hander Nick Anderson to minor-league camp Monday morning, making its bullpen all but official. Seven names look to be locked: Ryan Helsley (closer), Phil Maton (right-handed setup), JoJo Romero (left-handed setup), Ryan Fernandez, John King, Kyle Leahy and Chris Roycroft.
"If the Cardinals use six starters, this will be their relief corps. If they use the traditional five starters, Liberatore seems like the logical fit here. Maton, whom the Cardinals signed Thursday, has already thrown a live batting practice and is set to take on a simulated game shortly. The hope is he will be able to pitch in at least one Grapefruit League game before spring training ends."
The Cardinals are fortunate to have Maton and if he's ready for Opening Day, that would be phenomenal and at least somewhat surprising after just signing last week.
