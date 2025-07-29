JJ Wetherholt To Cardinals? Insider Gives Latest On Phenom
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most exciting prospects in baseball right now in infielder JJ Wetherholt.
This kid is the real deal. He has had a meteoric rise through the Cardinals' farm system over the last year. Right now, he's with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds one step away from the big leagues. In 11 games, he has slashed .333/.391/.762 with four homers, five RBIs, four doubles, and a triple.
So, what does the future look like for him in St. Louis? The Athletic's Katie Woo joined "The Lou Sports Talk" and talked about his role moving forward and also noted it's not likely he debuts this season.
"He's a true shortstop," Woo said. "So if we're just based off his talent, I would say shortstop. Obviously, the Cardinals have Masyn Winn there so JJ Wetherholt is going to hop around the diamond. He's going to play second base, third base, and shortstop for Memphis. To me, when you have an infielder with a pedigree as JJ, him not having an established position to work on every day doesn't matter because one of the things that makes him so exciting is his versatility. Think of a Brendan Donovan with a higher defensive ceiling.
That's how they're viewing JJ Wetherholt. And guys that can play shortstop can play anywhere. So, where he's playing at Triple-A is not really a super big concern to me. This is not like a Jordan Walker situation where it was clear he should move to the outfield, you know, months before they actually did. It's a little early to say where JJ comes in on the major league roster or if we'll see him at all. We probably won't this season but he will certainly be in play for the Opening Day roster come 2026.
