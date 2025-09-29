John Mozeliak's Final Message Before Cardinals Turn To Chaim Bloom
It's officially a new era with the St. Louis Cardinals.
It has been a long year and it has been known that the 2025 campaign would be John Mozeliak's final season leading the organization. On Monday, he held a press conference to thank the organization for all of the time he spent with the team and to talk about his exit among a handful of topics.
John Mozeliak spoke out about his time with the Cardinals
"First off, I just want to express my gratitude," Mozeliak said. "First to my wife, my daughter Ally, my son Will, I thank them. I love them they have been amazing support to me...I want to thank Bill DeWitt and the ownership group. Bill and I have had a unique relationship. I believe that it is one that is very special in the game. I learned a lot from him. I grew from him. And I'm grateful for our time together, so thank you. To all of the Cardinal employees, I'm so grateful for the relationships I have grown over the years. From the simple hellos in the hallway, to the concerns about the team and why someone's not hitting, you were all amazing...
"To the players, over the 30 years, made a lot of friends. Saw guys come and go. But, without them, we are not a baseball team...I've been asked over the last year, 'Why step down?' To me, it became simple. I love this job, but I also knew it was time for a change. Trying to reinvent yourself every year can be challenging. The drumbeat was getting louder -- candidly real loud -- for a new voice and I heard it."
You can check out the entire press conference right here, courtesy of STL Sports Central.
Over the last few years, there has been a lot of noise about Mozeliak. But, the success that he has had with the team overall can't be questioned. He's a World Series champion and delivered.
Now, Chaim Bloom will take over and try to get the Cardinals back to contention. Regardless, what a run for Mozeliak.
