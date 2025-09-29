MLB Writer Pitches Cardinals-Dodgers Brendan Donovan Swap
The Chaim Bloom era is here and with that being said, the St. Louis Cardinals are going to have to decide who to keep -- and who to trade away.
These are big decisions. Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray are the guys who will be talked about the most. They are both expensive and have had their names mentioned before. Well, most players on the roster have been mentioned in trade chatter in some way, shape, or form over the last year. Arenado and Gray are the most likely to go. But, it's too early to know.
Another guy worth watching is Brendan Donovan. He's just 28 years old and is coming off the best season of his career and first All-Star nod. He can play all over the field, provide elite defense, and also hit near .300. On top of this, he was an important leader for this young Cardinals roster in 2025. What can't this guy do?
With that being said, when you're that talented -- and cheap -- there's going to be trade rumors and speculation when a team is going through a rebuild. Heavy.com's Dave Benson joined into the mix and put together a trade pitch to send Donovan to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be the team to watch
"Bloom doesn’t walk into a blank slate, of course. He inherits a roster dotted with young talent, a pitching staff that needs major renovation, and a farm system still sorting itself out," Benson said. "But what’s different this time is the organizational mood: the Cardinals know they’re not one or two free-agent signings away from contention.
"This isn’t about patchwork. It’s about turning the page, and that means the front office could be knee-deep in trade conversations all winter. For a fan base accustomed to small tweaks, this could be the most dramatic offseason in decades. And the Los Angeles Dodgers should take advantage by making a pitch for Brendan Donovan. A pair of prospects, pitcher Jackson Ferris and outfielder Eduardo Quintero, could make it happen."
Donovan to the Dodgers probably will be mentioned a lot. The Dodgers are always looking for talent and Donovan clearly is that. The Dodgers acquired Tommy Edman from the Cardinals before. Donovan is another guy who can play all over.
But, there's a real argument that the Cardinals shouldn't trade him. There's going to be noise all over and it's hard to cut through it all, but Donovan was one of the leaders for this team in 2025. He made it clear that he would like to stay. The Cardinals are going to need some veterans while they go through a rebuid. Who better to keep than Donovan?
