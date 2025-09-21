John Mozeliak Sends Emotional Goodbye Message To Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly turning the page to a new era this offseason. There are a lot of changes to be made in the coming months, but the biggest one is obvious.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is stepping down from the role and giving way to Chaim Bloom. Bloom will take over the team and look to lead the Cardinals in a new direction that includes more success than they've seen over the last few years.
While many Cardinals fans seemed to cheer on this move, it shouldn't be seen as a personal attack on Mozeliak. In fact, Mozeliak should be loved and respected in St. Louis for the rest of his life. The veteran executive helped lead the Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title against all odds, and he recently sent an emotional goodbye to the fanbase.
John Mozeliak opens eyes with emotional goodbye message
“There’s a lot of mixed emotion," Mozeliak told USA TODAY Sports. “I know it’s the right time, but the thing that’s scary is how does one spend their time now?
"My schedule has been just so routine for so long and to think all of a sudden, 'Look, I don’t have to be somewhere.’ That is so bizarre. And then there’s sort of the understanding you don’t really have a role in anything right now. It’s going to be one of those mental games you’re going to have to do a little work on. I’ll give it at least three months to sort of decompress. What might be after that, I don’t know. I don’t want to close the door to anything, but I’m not looking to kick one open, either."
At the end of the day, all the players, coaches, managers, and executives are human. There's a human element to sports that's often glossed over in the grand scheme of things.
Mozeliak has opened some eyes with this goodbye message, as it presents that human element in a huge way.
The Cardinals are turning the page from Mozeliak, and Mozeliak is turning the page in his life, too. But these two sides worked well together for over a decade. Cardinals fans will never forget the illustrious 2011 World Series run, led by the moves Mozeliak made.
