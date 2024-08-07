Inside The Cardinals

Longtime Cardinals Hurler Lands With AL Contender After Seven Seasons

The former Cardinals hurler has found a new home

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 6, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a bucket of baseballs prior to a game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals seems to have found himself a new home.

St. Louis recently designated longtime reliever Giovanny Gallegos for assignment after spending the last six-plus seasons with the Cardinals. He joined the club in 2018 and has been in St. Louis ever since but was struggling this season and had a 6.53 ERA in 21 appearances before being designated for assignment.

It didn't take long for Gallegos to find another opportunity as he reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

"The Twins are signing reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a minor-league contract," Murray said. "He was recently designated for assignment by the Cardinals."

The Twins currently are in second place in the American League Central and hold the No. 2 Wild Card spot. Minnesota has surprised some people so far this season and has the potential to make a run in the playoffs and it never hurts to add veteran relief depth with big league upside.

Gallegos struggled with the Cardinals this season, but a change of scenery could be just what he needs. He has a 6.53 ERA so far this season, but was at 4.42 last year and has a 3.49 career ERA.

He may not work out for the Twins, but if he can regain his form, he could be a solid pickup at a very low cost. Hopefully, he's able to get back on track.

Patrick McAvoy

