Longtime Cardinals Hurler Lands With AL Contender After Seven Seasons
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals seems to have found himself a new home.
St. Louis recently designated longtime reliever Giovanny Gallegos for assignment after spending the last six-plus seasons with the Cardinals. He joined the club in 2018 and has been in St. Louis ever since but was struggling this season and had a 6.53 ERA in 21 appearances before being designated for assignment.
It didn't take long for Gallegos to find another opportunity as he reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"The Twins are signing reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a minor-league contract," Murray said. "He was recently designated for assignment by the Cardinals."
The Twins currently are in second place in the American League Central and hold the No. 2 Wild Card spot. Minnesota has surprised some people so far this season and has the potential to make a run in the playoffs and it never hurts to add veteran relief depth with big league upside.
Gallegos struggled with the Cardinals this season, but a change of scenery could be just what he needs. He has a 6.53 ERA so far this season, but was at 4.42 last year and has a 3.49 career ERA.
He may not work out for the Twins, but if he can regain his form, he could be a solid pickup at a very low cost. Hopefully, he's able to get back on track.
