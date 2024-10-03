Mariners Predicted To Land Cardinals $130 Million Star Ending Stint
It seems like a strong possibility that at least one St. Louis Cardinals cornerstone will not be playing for the franchise by the time the 2025 season rolls around.
It already has been reported that the Cardinals don't plan to reunite with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter in free agency. Things always could change until he signs the dotted line elsewhere, but it doesn't seem likely at this point.
He had a fantastic six-year stint with the Cardinals, but it seems like it is going to come to an end. A handful of teams already have been mentioned as landing spots, and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicted that Goldschmidt could sign with the offense-needy Seattle Mariners.
"The (Cincinnati Reds), (Los Angeles Angels), Mariners, and (Minnesota Twins) are all teams that could use upgrades at the position and, with (USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale) reporting the Mariners would be interested in acquiring Pete Alonso, it is an organization Goldschmidt could call home should the Polar Bear opt to sign elsewhere," Beaston said. "Prediction: Goldschmidt signs with Seattle or (the Chicago Cubs), but waits until the Alonso domino falls."
Seattle has one of the best starting rotations in baseball. The Mariners won 85 games this year despite having one of the worst offenses in the league.
Seattle's rotation is good enough that the club needs just a little more offense to truly be considered contenders. Goldschmidt could help out, and a deal with Seattle makes almost too much sense.
More MLB: Cardinals Blockbuster Proposal Would Send $87 Million Star To AL West