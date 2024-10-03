Inside The Cardinals

Mariners Predicted To Land Cardinals $130 Million Star Ending Stint

There are some serious changes coming to St. Louis soon

Patrick McAvoy

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

It seems like a strong possibility that at least one St. Louis Cardinals cornerstone will not be playing for the franchise by the time the 2025 season rolls around.

It already has been reported that the Cardinals don't plan to reunite with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter in free agency. Things always could change until he signs the dotted line elsewhere, but it doesn't seem likely at this point.

He had a fantastic six-year stint with the Cardinals, but it seems like it is going to come to an end. A handful of teams already have been mentioned as landing spots, and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicted that Goldschmidt could sign with the offense-needy Seattle Mariners.

"The (Cincinnati Reds), (Los Angeles Angels), Mariners, and (Minnesota Twins) are all teams that could use upgrades at the position and, with (USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale) reporting the Mariners would be interested in acquiring Pete Alonso, it is an organization Goldschmidt could call home should the Polar Bear opt to sign elsewhere," Beaston said. "Prediction: Goldschmidt signs with Seattle or (the Chicago Cubs), but waits until the Alonso domino falls."

Seattle has one of the best starting rotations in baseball. The Mariners won 85 games this year despite having one of the worst offenses in the league.

Seattle's rotation is good enough that the club needs just a little more offense to truly be considered contenders. Goldschmidt could help out, and a deal with Seattle makes almost too much sense.

More MLB: Cardinals Blockbuster Proposal Would Send $87 Million Star To AL West

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News