Masyn Winn Has Cardinals Message After Brutal Announcement
The St. Louis Cardinals are officially going to be without the services of young shortstop Masyn Winn for the rest of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Winn is a big loss, obviously. The 23-year-old shortstop has given himself a very good shot at winning his first Gold Glove award of his career. On top of this, he was a dependable piece for the offense throughout the 2025 season. All in all, Winn continued to prove this year that he is the Cardinals' shortstop of the future.
The 23-year-old was great, but will miss the rest of the season due to a torn meniscus.
In the aftermath of the news that he will miss the rest of the season, Winn talked about the knee injury and what led to the decision to shut him down, as transcribed by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The St. Louis Cardinals are fortunate to have Masyn Winn
"I was hoping after having three days off it would feel a lot better,” Winn said as transcribed by Goold. “I showed up (Friday), and it was really tough to swing, really tough to take groundballs. The training staff noticed it. I was trying to hide it a little bit. But (I) went in there, got some work done. Kind of in a lot of pain. Made the executive decision to just shut it down.
"They could have shut me down 3 1/2, four months ago, but they let me go out there and play. That’s all I asked for. I want to thank them, for sure.”
The upcoming offseason is going to be full of changes for St. Louis, but Winn arguably cemented himself as the best building block currently in the big leagues for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt -- the team's No. 1 prospect -- also is someone in the mix for that discussion, but he hasn't played his first big league game yet. Of the guys in the majors right now, Winn is the team's biggest bright spot, despite the season-ending knee announcement.
