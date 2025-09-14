Liam Doyle Gives Glimpse Into Cardinals Future In Double-A
The St. Louis Cardinals recently promoted No. 2 prospect Liam Doyle to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals in a somewhat surprising move.
Doyle was drafted by the Cardinals with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft out of the University of Tennessee. The big lefty made his professional debut on September 6th for the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals. That day, he went 1 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run while striking out three batters.
He was promoted right up to Double-A to continue his season with Palm Beach's season coming to an end. Springfield's regular season will end on Sunday and then the playoffs will begin on Tuesday. Springfield gave Doyle a shot with his Double-A debut on Saturday and he impressed. The 21-year-old went two innings for Springfield and didn't allow any runs while striking out three batters. Doyle allowed two base hits, but worked around them to keep runs off of the board.
The Cardinals No. 2 prospect is shining
If you are a Cardinals fan, you should get used to hearing Doyle's name. He's someone fans should be very excited about. The Cardinals got him at No. 5 in the draft and with his college experience and age, it wouldn't be shocking to see him shoot through the fam system quickly. Well, that already is the case with him being in Double-A. But, this is going to be a story to follow next year as well.
The Cardinals' pitching depth down in the minors have been taking hits all season. Tekoah Roby and
Cooper Hjerpe both suffered significant injuries. Tink Hence has dealt with some injuries as well down in the minors. All in all, the Cardinals organization has been dealing with significant pitching injuries down in the minors. Doyle is someone who already is the team's No. 2 prospect but if things go well, he could be an answer in the big leagues at some point in 2026 or more likely 2027.
There's a lot to like about this kid and he's already impressing down in the minors.
