Matt Holliday, Lance Lynn Address Issues Facing Cardinals
One of the biggest talking points for the St. Louis Cardinals throughout the 2025 Major League Baseball season has been about the number of fans in the stands.
When the Cardinals came out of the gate swinging to kick off the first half of the season, it wasn't discussed as much. But, as struggles began and the team has set records for a lack of fans in the stands, it has been under a microscope.
It's not a topic that is going away anytime soon. That is obvious when a team is on pace for its worst home attendance in roughly 30 years.
Former Cardinals stars Lance Lynn and Matt Holliday addressed the topic, as shared by STL Sports Central.
The Cardinals have some serious issues right now
"I would tell you that it's a couple of different things," Lynn said. "Non-contending. Kind of over it. Discussed it a little bit with the way the organization has kind of gone about this season, I would say. Not really adding or anything like that and subtracting at the deadline and school is back in session. When you have all of those come into one at this time of the year, you're not going to get fans into the stands, it doesn't matter who you are or what kind of fanbase you have."
"You're just not used to watching highlights or watching a game in St. Louis and seeing that many empty seats," Holliday said. "It's like what Lance said. I think the fanbase has not dwindled or disappeared. People are a little bit frustrated. It's been a few years now and they don't feel like there's a real chance of winning a World Series despite the organization putting it out there that there's going to be a transition period and a rebuild or a reload or whatever it is. I think people want to go to games that are meaningful. It has just been a struggle the last few years."
Clearly, things need to be done. But, how can the Cardinals fix the issues quickly?
More MLB: Cardinals MiLB Demotion Will Have Big Impact Down The Stretch