Cardinals On The Wrong Side Of 30-Year St. Louis History
One of the biggest talking points when it has come to the St. Louis Cardinals this season has been about the team's attendance problems.
This isn't new. Over the last few seasons, the Cardinals' attendance has been on a steady decline, but this year has been the worst. In fact, FOX 2 Now's Joey Schneider shared that the Cardinals are on pace to have their lowest attendance number since 1995 -- not including the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign.
"At risk of missing postseason for a third straight year, the St. Louis Cardinals are currently on pace for their lowest attendance mark in three decades," Schneider said. "Through 65 home games, the Cardinals have generated a total attendance of 1,873,875, based on the metric of tickets sold. Right now, that’s an average attendance of around 28,829.
"If that pace remains similar through the regular season’s end, the Cardinals are on pace for a season attendance of roughly 2,335,137. That would mark the team’s lowest for a non-pandemic-restricted season since 1995, when the Cardinals drew a season attendance of 1,756,727. That season? The Cardinals only played 72 home games due to MLB scheduling arrangements out of a players strike and would have paced for around 1,976,318 in attendance."
The attendance problem isn't shocking because it has been talked about all year, but seeing those numbers and seeing that it is on such a rough pace is still startling.
What's next for the Cardinals?
What makes the topic interesting is that months ago, Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III was asked about attendance concerns and seemingly shrugged it off.
"The thing I chuckle about is when I see comments (like) we gotta not show up to send a message that this (here, he laughs) isn't acceptable to the owners," DeWitt said among other comments. "I find that somewhat illogical reasoning because we turn this revenue machine into a payroll machine."
It sounds like the fans were listening and the attendance has taken a massive hit. So, how will the front office respond this offseason?
