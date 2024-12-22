Inside The Cardinals

Mets Linked To Cardinals $74 Million Star As Pete Alonso Alternative

Where will the Cardinals star go this offseason?

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
It seems like only a matter of time before the St. Louis Cardinals send one of their stars away.

Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is clearly out there on the trade market. He recently turned down a deal to go to the Houston Astros, but where will he go? There's a handful of teams that could make sense for him, but the only thing that really matters is where he wants to go.

Arenado has a no-trade clause in his deal and has to approve any trade. FanSided's Zach Pressnell made a list of three suggested landing spots and one that he mentioned was the New York Mets if they don't re-sign star slugger Pete Alonso.

"Alonso is the only thing that throws a wrench in this plan," Pressnell said. "If he's brought back to play first base, it's unlikely the Mets look to acquire Arenado as well. Unless the Mets are willing to rotate (Mark Vientos) from first base to third base, Pete Alonso from first base to designated hitter, while Arenado rotates in at third base.

"It's an intriguing plan. If the Mets don't try to land Alonso again, the slugger will sign elsewhere and a trade for Arenado makes more sense. But after signing Juan Soto for nearly $800 million, New York will likely need the Cardinals to eat a large chunk of the deal to land him. New York's farm system isn't very deep, so the prospect return would likely be quite minimal for Arenado to head to Queens."

New York has shown that it isn't afraid to add this offseason. Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three years. The Mets make sense for Arenado without Alonso, but would he waive his no-trade clause?

